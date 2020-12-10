How to Watch ‘One Night Only: The Best of Broadway’ Live Online for Free

Stay in for a night of dancing and singing with One Night Only:The Best of Broadway. The special event is getting together some of your Broadway and musical stars to regale you with some classic hits. The event airs tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Tina Fey, the night special is being held to celebrate the resilience of the Broadway community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Playbill. The two-hour special will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Tina Fey will be joined by a slew of stars including the legendary Barbra Streisand, as well as Antonio Banderas with his Spanish cast of A Chorus Line, Sutton Foster, Brittney Mack, Rob McClure, and Mary-Louise Parker. The event will also see cast members from several Broadway productions—including Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, and Rent. The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is also expected to be in attendance.

Slated performers include Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, and Patti LaBelle with appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, among others.

