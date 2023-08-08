How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Curtains up on Season 3 of Hulu ’s “Only Murders in the Building!” The hit comedy-mystery series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, returns this week for its third season, in which the trio of true-crime podcast lovers-turned-super sleuths will investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. With its most star-studded cast yet, “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8. You can watch Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” returns for a 10-episode third season this week for a whole new case— this time, under the Broadway lights.

The series follows three true-crime podcast lovers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who unite to investigate a murder in their apartment building that isn’t all that it seems, creating their own podcast int he process.

Season 3 will follow Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as they investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show where Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is making his Broadway debut that is ultimately cut short by his untimely death. With some help from co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), the trio work to crack their toughest case yet (and Oliver tries to get his show back on track).

The comedy-mystery series also features Michael Cyril Creighton, Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nathan Lane, James Caverly, Jaboukie Young-White, Ali Stroker, and more.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing the first two episodes of “Only Murders on the Building” Season 3 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and will continue with a weekly episode release through Tuesday, tk.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 Episode 6 : Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 Episode 7 : Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 Episode 8 : Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 Episode 9 : Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 Episode 10: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer