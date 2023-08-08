How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Curtains up on Season 3 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building!” The hit comedy-mystery series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, returns this week for its third season, in which the trio of true-crime podcast lovers-turned-super sleuths will investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. With its most star-studded cast yet, “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8. You can watch Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere
Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” returns for a 10-episode third season this week for a whole new case— this time, under the Broadway lights.
The series follows three true-crime podcast lovers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who unite to investigate a murder in their apartment building that isn’t all that it seems, creating their own podcast int he process.
Season 3 will follow Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as they investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show where Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is making his Broadway debut that is ultimately cut short by his untimely death. With some help from co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), the trio work to crack their toughest case yet (and Oliver tries to get his show back on track).
The comedy-mystery series also features Michael Cyril Creighton, Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nathan Lane, James Caverly, Jaboukie Young-White, Ali Stroker, and more.
Can you watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere for free?
Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 on Hulu.
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule
Hulu will be airing the first two episodes of “Only Murders on the Building” Season 3 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and will continue with a weekly episode release through Tuesday, tk.
- Episode 1: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
- Episode 2: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
- Episode 3: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
- Episode 4: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
- Episode 5: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
- Episode 6: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
- Episode 7: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
- Episode 8: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023
- Episode 9: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023
- Episode 10: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023
Can you watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere?
You can watch Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer
-
Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin, our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtain up!
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.