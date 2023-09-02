How to Watch Portland State vs. Oregon 2023 College Football Game Live Without Cable

The Oregon Ducks will be playing under the Pac-12 banner for one more college football season before departing for the Big Ten. That campaign starts on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. ET as the No. 15 Quack Attack hosts Portland State Vikings from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Vikings

The Oregon vs. Portland State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Fubo.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Portland State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Portland State game on Pac-12 Network with a subscription to Sling TV.



Can you stream Oregon vs. Portland State on Fubo?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Portland State game on Pac-12 Network with Fubo.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Portland State on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Oregon vs. Portland State game.



Can you stream Oregon vs. Portland State on Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Oregon vs. Portland State game.



Can you stream Oregon vs. Portland State on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Oregon vs. Portland State game.

