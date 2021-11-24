How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Magic take on the Hornets on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-14, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to end its three-game slide when the Magic take on Charlotte.

The Magic have gone 2-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Hornets are 8-4 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.8% as a team from downtown this season. Ish Smith paces the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup on Oct. 27. Miles Bridges scored 31 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Bridges is averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 98.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Gary Harris: out (hand), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).