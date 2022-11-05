How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only way to watch Magic games this season.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Sacramento plays Orlando for non-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando and Sacramento meet in non-conference action.

Orlando finished 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 23.7 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.8 last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (leg).