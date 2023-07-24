How to Watch Oscar De La Hoya Documentary ‘The Golden Boy’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Superstardom is an incredible ride, but it also takes a heavy toll on the shoulders of the mantle-bearer. That’s especially true of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, the subject of the new documentary “The Golden Boy,” which debuts on Max on Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch De La Hoya discuss his life, giving unique insight into a career that seemed charmed from the start, but behind-the-scenes was more difficult than the public ever knew. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About Oscar De La Hoya Documentary 'The Golden Boy'

Oscar De La Hoya was an Olympic champion, winner of multiple boxing titles, and an idol to young kids all over the east side of Los Angeles where he grew up. His inspiring quest to win Olympic gold for his ailing mother quickly became the stuff of legend, but the truth behind De La Hoya’s life is far more complex than the polished façade he presented for so many years.

Now, fans can hear the story from De La Hoya himself. Interviews with the boxer, his family and friends, and rare archival footage will help viewers see the dizzying highs and terrifying lows of superstardom through De La Hoya’s eyes. He may have been nicknamed The Golden Boy, but he knows from experience the legacy of that name is a lot harder to live up to than anyone might guess.

What is the Oscar De La Hoya Documentary 'The Golden Boy' episode schedule?

Part one of “The Golden Boy” will stream on July 24, while part two will be available July 25.

What devices can you use to stream Oscar De La Hoya Documentary 'The Golden Boy'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

