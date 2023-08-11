How to Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Summer Finale on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Eight episodes into its extra-large Season 7, “Outlander” will take a midsummer break and will air its summer finale this Friday, Aug. 11 on STARZ . Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger fight not only for their family, but they’ll leave it all out on the battlefield in America’s fight for independence during the American Revolution. You can watch the “Outlander” Season 7 summer finale on Aug. 11 on the STARZ app and its on-demand platforms, followed by its finale on linear TV at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a subscription to STARZ .

About 'Outlander' Season 7 Summer Finale

After Season 7 kicked off in June with Jamie and Young Ian racing to save Claire before she is tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie, “Outlander” has not slowed down since, and the series has raced straight into the American Revolutionary War. The midseason break will see Jamie fighting during the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga, as well as Roger and Brianna searching for their son, who was kidnaped by her co-worker Rob Cameron.

Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Blake Johnston-Miller, Chris Fulton, Caitriona Balfe, Graham McTavish, Diarmaid Murtagh, Charles Vandervaart, Richard Rankin, and more will star in the episode, the eighth of 16 in “Outlander“‘s extra-long seventh installment.

The inevitable twists and devastations of the midsummer finale will have its blow softened by the return of the travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” which will see “Outlander” co-stars Heughan and McTavish on an adventure throughout New Zealand. That will premiere on Aug. 11 at 12 ET on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms but will air on linear at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Season 7 summer finale of “Outlander” will be available to watch on-demand and on streaming on STARZ starting at 12 midnight ET on Friday, Aug. 11 and will air on linear TV at 8 p.m. ET.

Can you watch 'Outlander' Season 7 Summer Finale for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Summer Finale as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Outlander' Season 7 Summer Finale?

You can watch STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Outlander' Season 7 Summer Finale Trailer