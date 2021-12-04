How to Watch ‘Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Frontman’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ozzy Osbourne is known as one of the wildest frontmen of all time. From biting the head off a bat to snorting ants, this revealing biopic will tell us why he wants to ‘out crazy’ everyone around him. You can watch “Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Frontman” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo when it debuts on Saturday, December 4, at 8 PM ET.

About ‘Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Frontman’

The special will go back to Ozzy’s roots, his impoverished upbringing in Birmingham, England; childhood trauma; how he rose to the top to become the frontman of Black Sabbath; and his eventual downfall due to alcoholism and drug addiction.

We will hear from Osbourne’s friends, many of whom are speaking for the first time. Also, the biopic will discuss how his wife, Sharon, saved him from himself, harnessing his wild side and turning Ozzy into one of the world’s most successful frontmen.

Other legendary frontmen who will be covered in the four-part series are Bruce Dickinson, Steven Tyler, and David Lee Roth. These are the voices of their generations, who have entertained millions of diehard fans.

