Apple TV+ Pachinko

How to Watch ‘Pachinko’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The words and characters of Min Jin Lee’s multigenerational novel have come to life. “Pachinko,” Apple TV+’s upcoming drama is set to premiere on Friday, March 25. Stream it for free with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Pachinko’ Series Premiere

About ‘Pachinko’

The upcoming drama chronicles the hopes and aspirations of four generations of a Korean immigrant family surrounding the themes of war and peace, love and loss. The series begins with forbidden love and takes off on multiple journeys between Korea, Japan, and America. “Pachinko” will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.

The series stars Lee Minho, Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, and Yu-na Jeon.

“Pachinko” will premiere with three episodes, followed by new episodes released every Friday through April 29.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$4.99 / month
apple.com

Watch the trailer for 'Pachinko' and then stream on Apple TV+:

