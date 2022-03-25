How to Watch ‘Pachinko’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

The words and characters of Min Jin Lee’s multigenerational novel have come to life. “Pachinko,” Apple TV+’s upcoming drama is set to premiere on Friday, March 25. Stream it for free with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Pachinko’ Series Premiere

About ‘Pachinko’

The upcoming drama chronicles the hopes and aspirations of four generations of a Korean immigrant family surrounding the themes of war and peace, love and loss. The series begins with forbidden love and takes off on multiple journeys between Korea, Japan, and America. “Pachinko” will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.

The series stars Lee Minho, Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, and Yu-na Jeon.

“Pachinko” will premiere with three episodes, followed by new episodes released every Friday through April 29.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.