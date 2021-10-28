 Skip to Content
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

How to Watch ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Halloween is approaching, and there’s still time for heart-jolting jump scares, peeking through your hands, and holding in screams. The franchise’s seventh installment, Paranormal Activity Next of Kin, is available to stream on October 29. You can watch with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘Paranormal Activity Next of Kin’ Premiere

About ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’

Six years ago, when Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension was announced as the final installment of the series, well… they lied. The sixth film documented a couple and their daughter in their new home during Christmas time. The father finds an old camcorder and discovers that it can record apparitions that are unseen to the naked eye. While Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will also have its characters use technology (an essential and repetitive element in the PA franchise), the family dynamic is a little more complicated.

In the seventh movie, Emily Bader plays a documentary filmmaker named Margot. She documents her journey to a secluded Amish community, where she hopes to meet her long-lost mother and extended family members. However, like every other Paranormal Activity film, darkness follows her. Shortly after her arrival, Margot has strange and scary experiences that lead her to believe that the community is hiding something sinister.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin also stars Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown. The movie is written by Christopher Landon and directed by William Eubank. It is produced by Jason Blum and Oren Peli and executive produced by Christopher Landon, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

October 29, 2021

Margot, a documentary filmmaker, heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she comes to realize this community may not be what it seems.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

