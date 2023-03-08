How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 For Free on Paramount+

The UEFA Champions League has reached its round of 16, which means some of the best soccer of the entire competition is being played right now. There are some fantastic games this week on Paramount+, including the rematch of Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich on Wednesday, March 8. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Bayern’s Kingsley Coman will all be in action, making this must-see viewing for every soccer fan. You can watch the match for no charge with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Paramount+

About Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

The UEFA Champions League is currently in the second leg of its round of 16 stage. In the first leg matchup between the teams, Bayern Munich walked away with a 1-0 advantage. Kingsley Coman found the net for Bayern in the contest, which was played before the Parc des Princes crowd in Paris.

Now the setting shifts to Munich, where Bayern hopes the advantage of a home crowd will allow them to put Paris Saint-Germain away. That will be easier said than done, however, as the French Ligue 1 team has serious star power on its side. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will both take the pitch for Paris Saint-Germain, though the team received the devastating news this week that star forward Neymar would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

