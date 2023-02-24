How to Watch ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere

It’s been a while since we caught up with our favorite misanthropic catering crew. Ten years later, most of the “Party Down” catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, members of the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally.

True to series’ tradition, the all-new season will feature a slew of can’t-miss guest star appearances including Dan Bakkedahl, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes, and Calum Worthy.

Can you watch ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Party Down: Season 3 on Philo.

You can watch ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What is the ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere episode schedule?

Philo will be airing ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere on Friday, February 24, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, March 31, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, February 24, 2023

: Friday, February 24, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, March 3, 2023

: Friday, March 3, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, March 10, 2023

: Friday, March 10, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, March 17, 2023

: Friday, March 17, 2023 Episode 5 : Friday, March 24, 2023

: Friday, March 24, 2023 Episode 6: Friday, March 31, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch Party Down: Season 3 on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer