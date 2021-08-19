How to Watch ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you have a little PAW Patrol fan in your life, they will love PAW Patrol: The Movie. The new movie features all of the classic PAW Patrol characters as they leave Adventure Bay for Adventure City. PAW Patrol: The Movie is available to stream the same day it heads to theaters, Friday, August 20. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch PAW Patrol: The Movie

When: Friday, August 20 at 3:01 a.m. ET

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About PAW Patrol: The Movie

In PAW Patrol: The Movie, Ryder (Will Brisbin) and his team of dogs are responding to a call for help in Adventure City. They work together alongside a dachshund named Liberty (Marsai Martin). They attempt to prevent the chaos planned by the newly elected Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo). While the pups are taking on this new role, police dog Chase (Iain Armitage) has to face his own trauma. He used to be a stray in Adventure City before finding a home in Adventure Bay.

Randall Park, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, and Kim Kardashian all make voice cameos throughout the movie. It also features songs from Adam Levine and Alessia Cara.

If you’re worried about COVID-19, or if you would rather watch PAW Patrol: The Movie from the comfort of your home, you can stream it for free on Paramount+. This is also a great option for young children who might not be able to watch the 88-minute movie in one sitting at the movie theater.

Can You Watch PAW Patrol: The Movie on Paramount+ For Free?

Paramount+ offers a free 7-day trial, so you have the opportunity to stream PAW Patrol: The Movie for free. If you already have a Paramount+ subscription, you can stream PAW Patrol: The Movie at no additional cost.