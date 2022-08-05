How To Watch ‘Lucy’s School’ And Other ‘Peanuts’ Series For Free Without Cable

Spend some more time with the classic Peanuts gang in the new original special “Lucy’s School.” The classic group of friends returns to enroll in a new school started by the iconic character Lucy. “Lucy’s School,” as well as other Peanuts titles, will make its debut on Apple TV+ on Aug. 12. You can watch the new special with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

The gang finally has summer break, but now they are enrolling in a different type of school. Ever bossy “Peanuts” character Lucy decides to make her own school to help the gang escape from their anxieties of starting at a new place, but she’ll quickly realize that running a school is much more difficult than it sounds.

“Lucy’s School” is a celebration of teachers and all of the great work that they have done in the world of education. It takes the fears of change and shows them through a light-hearted lens as Lucy and her friends overcome their own fears in a whole new way.

You can also stream the second season of “The Snoopy Show,” “Snoopy in Space” Season two, “Its the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” and “For Auld Lang Syne” all releasing on the same day on Apple TV+.

Currently, Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+. Alternatively, customers can get three months of the streaming service free with the purchase of any eligible apple device.

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner "CODA," popular sitcom "Ted Lasso," and dramas like "The Morning Show" and "For All Mankind." Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.