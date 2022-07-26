How to Watch ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Learn why you’ll float too with the release of the Screambox original documentary “Pennywise: The Story of It.” Taking a look behind the scenes of the 1990 miniseries “It,” “Pennywise” explores the making of an iconic piece of media that still reverberates in the cultural zeitgeist today. The doc features lost footage and interviews with some of the series’ key players, including the cast and crew that made the terror of Pennywise real for audiences across the globe. Grab some popcorn, cotton candy and blood-filled balloons to catch the documentary on Tuesday, July 26 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Screambox.

How to Watch ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’

About ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’

Thirty years after its release, the TV miniseries “It” continues to instill terror in teens and adults alike. The documentary “Pennywise: The Story of It” takes the makeup off everyone’s favorite killer clown to understand his cultural impact and the trials of getting Stephen King’s work to the screen. The film includes interviews with cast members Seth Green, Richard Thomas, and the jovial jester himself Tim Curry, as well as from special effects artist Bart Mixon and director Tommy Lee Wallace.

Directed by John Campopiano and Christopher Griffiths, the documentary has been in production since 2018. Discussing controversies about its airing and limitations in scope, the film promises to give true horror fans a glimpse into the making of one of the most influential TV movies ever filmed.

Also featured is a wealth of archival footage and pictures, shedding new light on the horrors and Tim Curry’s transformation into the character that made an entire generation afraid of the circus.

Can You Stream ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the documentary with a 7-Day Free Trial of Screambox. Current subscribers will have access to the film on Tuesday, July 26.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ on Screambox?

Screambox is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial via amazon.com Screambox Screambox is a video streaming service that delivers every type of horror imaginable, from Supernatural to Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more. There are also five video series available for non-subscribers to watch for free. … There is a Free with Ads plan, an ad-free Month Premium Plan ($4.99/month), a 3 Month Premium Plan ($11.99), and a Premium Year Plan ($39.99/year). We recommend adding Screambox as an Amazon Prime Video channel so you can access the content through that platform, as well as the regular Screambox app. 7-Day Trial $0+ / month via amazon.com