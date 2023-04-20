How to Watch PGA Tour’s 2023 Zurich Classic Live Without Cable

One of the most unique events on the PGA Tour is coming to Golf Channel, Peacock and ESPN+ on Thursday, April 20 when the 2023 Zurich Classic tees off. The players compete in alternating scoring formats every day of the competition, switching from four-ball to foursomes. There will be some Round 1 coverage available on Golf Channel you can see with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF), but the best way to see the entire tournament is a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 Zurich Classic

Comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Zurich Classic is available via PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+.

About 2023 Zurich Classic

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ offers exclusive, four-stream coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., a unique team event in which Tour players compete with a partner in two alternating scoring formats each day of the tournament.

On Thursday and Saturday, the pairs play four-ball, with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole. The format switches to foursomes on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole.

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, currently Nos. 4 and 5 in the World Golf Ranking, respectively; last week’s winner of the RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick partnered with his younger brother Alex; and a pair of all-time Tour veterans and major winners playing together: John Daly and David Duval.

Check out a schedule of the first two days of coverage below. The schedule will be similar on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, but will be set when post-cut groups and tee times are announced.

Golf Channel and Peacock’s coverage on Saturday and Sunday will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ Coverage

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 20



FOUR-BALL 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Im & Mitchell | Theegala & Suh



Burns & Horschel | English & Hoge



ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Daly & Duval | List & Norlander

Dahmen & McCarthy | Kitayama & Montgomery 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 | Par 3 8:45 a.m. Marquee Group Morikawa & Homa | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick





ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Cantlay & Schauffele | Kim & Kim 3 p.m. Featured Groups Cantlay & Schauffele | Kim & Kim Dahmen & McCarthy | Kitayama & Montgomery Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, April 21



FOURSOMES 9 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:30 a.m. Featured Groups Daly & Duval | List & Norlander



Dahmen & McCarthy | Kitayama & Montgomery



ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Im & Mitchell | Theegala & Suh

Burns & Horschel | English & Hoge Featured Holes Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 | Par 3 9:45 a.m. Marquee Group Cantlay & Schauffele | Kim & Kim





ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Morikawa & Homa | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick 3 p.m. Featured Groups Morikawa & Homa | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick Burns & Horschel | English & Hoge Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

Golf Channel, Peacock Coverage

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 20



FOUR-BALL 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel and Peacock Coverage Friday, April 21



FOURSOMES 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel and Peacock Coverage

How to Stream 2023 Zurich Classic on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Zurich Classic using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services