How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers host the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (18-28, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (27-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -8.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid is currently third in the league scoring 28.7 points per game.

The 76ers are 10-10 on their home court. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league allowing just 105.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Pelicans have gone 7-17 away from home. New Orleans is ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 109.7 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 117-97 in the last matchup on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 49.8% and averaging 28.7 points for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.8 points and 12.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 110.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (shoulder), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Shake Milton: out (back).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Trey Murphy III: out (health protocols).