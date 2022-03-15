 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Phoenix Rising’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The two-part documentary “Phoenix Rising” follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she shares her experience as a survivor of domestic violence. You can watch her reclaim her story starting Tuesday, March 15 with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Phoenix Rising.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘Phoenix Rising’

Using archival footage, intimate home videos, and candid testimony from Wood and other survivors, “Phoenix Rising” shows Wood’s journey from silent victim to vocal survivor and domestic violence advocate.

On Feb. 1, 2021, Wood publicly named Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, as her abuser. No charges have been filed against Warner, as of yet, who denies abusing Wood or any other person.

At age 18, Wood was pursued by then 37-year-old Manson. Their relationship spanned over four years and as it progressed, Wood went from a teenager flattered by his attention to a young terrified woman. Looking back, she recognized a pattern of grooming and control tactics similar to those experienced by other survivors who have told their stories about being with the rock star.

A little less than a decade after escaping an abusive relationship, Wood co-authored and successfully lobbied for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases felonies from three years to five years in the state of California.

Part 1, “Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall” will premiere on HBO on Tuesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2, “Phoenix Rising: Stand Up” premieres Wednesday, March 16 at the same time.

Phoenix Rising

March 15, 2022

Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence and pursues justice, heals generational wounds, and reclaims her story. Almost a decade after escaping a dangerous relationship, Wood co-authors and successfully lobbies for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.

How to Stream ‘Phoenix Rising’ Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Phoenix Rising” on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: HBO + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

Watch the trailer for "Phoenix Rising" then stream on HBO Max:

