How to Watch ‘Phoenix Rising’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The two-part documentary “Phoenix Rising” follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she shares her experience as a survivor of domestic violence. You can watch her reclaim her story starting Tuesday, March 15 with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: HBO Max
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
About ‘Phoenix Rising’
Using archival footage, intimate home videos, and candid testimony from Wood and other survivors, “Phoenix Rising” shows Wood’s journey from silent victim to vocal survivor and domestic violence advocate.
On Feb. 1, 2021, Wood publicly named Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, as her abuser. No charges have been filed against Warner, as of yet, who denies abusing Wood or any other person.
At age 18, Wood was pursued by then 37-year-old Manson. Their relationship spanned over four years and as it progressed, Wood went from a teenager flattered by his attention to a young terrified woman. Looking back, she recognized a pattern of grooming and control tactics similar to those experienced by other survivors who have told their stories about being with the rock star.
A little less than a decade after escaping an abusive relationship, Wood co-authored and successfully lobbied for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases felonies from three years to five years in the state of California.
Part 1, “Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall” will premiere on HBO on Tuesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2, “Phoenix Rising: Stand Up” premieres Wednesday, March 16 at the same time.
Phoenix Rising
Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence and pursues justice, heals generational wounds, and reclaims her story. Almost a decade after escaping a dangerous relationship, Wood co-authors and successfully lobbies for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.
How to Stream ‘Phoenix Rising’ Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Phoenix Rising” on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
