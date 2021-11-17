How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes on Dallas, aims for 10th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (9-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-3, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to build upon its nine-game win streak with a victory over Dallas.

The Suns are 8-3 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Mavericks are 7-1 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Powell averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 22.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Luka Doncic is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 105.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back).