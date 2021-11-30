How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Warriors play the Suns, seek 8th straight win

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (18-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (17-3, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Phoenix.

The Suns are 12-3 in conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 105.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Warriors are 10-1 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 23.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 15 points, 9.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Stephen Curry is scoring 28.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 10-0, averaging 114.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 112.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Damion Lee: day to day (personal), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).