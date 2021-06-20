2021 NBA Western Conference Finals: How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective second round games, the Phoenix Suns will face the LA Clippers in a seven-game Western Conference Final series to see who will advance to the NBA Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers Online

When: Starting June 20th at 3:30pm ET

Where: Phoenix Suns Arena

TV: Game 1: ABC/ESPN3; Game 2-7: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games ABC and ESPN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch those games on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

Date Game Time (ET) National TV June 20 Game 1 3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3 June 22 Game 2 9 p.m. ESPN June 24 Game 3 9 p.m.. ESPN June 26 Game 4 9 p.m. ESPN June 28 Game 5* 9 p.m. ESPN June 30 Game 6* 9 p.m. ESPN July 2 Game 7* 9 p.m. ESPN

You can stream this series without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

