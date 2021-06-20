 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

2021 NBA Western Conference Finals: How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After winning their respective second round games, the Phoenix Suns will face the LA Clippers in a seven-game Western Conference Final series to see who will advance to the NBA Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers Online

Clippers vs. Suns Streaming Deals

7-Day Free Trial: Clippers vs. Suns

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games ABC and ESPN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10: Clippers vs. Suns

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch those games on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Clippers vs. Suns TV Schedule
Date Game Time (ET) National TV
June 20 Game 1 3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3
June 22 Game 2 9 p.m. ESPN
June 24 Game 3 9 p.m.. ESPN
June 26 Game 4 9 p.m. ESPN
June 28 Game 5* 9 p.m. ESPN
June 30 Game 6* 9 p.m. ESPN
July 2 Game 7* 9 p.m. ESPN

You can stream this series without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---
ESPN--
ESPN3----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN3 + 29 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN3 + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN3 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Suns vs. Clippers Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.