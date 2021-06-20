2021 NBA Western Conference Finals: How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live For Free Without Cable
After winning their respective second round games, the Phoenix Suns will face the LA Clippers in a seven-game Western Conference Final series to see who will advance to the NBA Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers Online
- When: Starting June 20th at 3:30pm ET
- Where: Phoenix Suns Arena
- TV: Game 1: ABC/ESPN3; Game 2-7: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games ABC and ESPN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch those games on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.
How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.
The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.
Clippers vs. Suns TV Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|June 20
|Game 1
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN3
|June 22
|Game 2
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 24
|Game 3
|9 p.m..
|ESPN
|June 26
|Game 4
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 28
|Game 5*
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 30
|Game 6*
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|July 2
|Game 7*
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN3
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|•