How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Booker and the Suns take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (35-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (53-13, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Suns have gone 28-7 at home. Phoenix is eighth in the league with 48.6 points in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 13.0.

The Raptors are 18-15 on the road. Toronto is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 99-95 on Jan. 12. Jae Crowder scored 19 points points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaVale McGee is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Fred VanVleet averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is shooting 41.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 104.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).