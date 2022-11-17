How to Watch ‘Pickled’ Celebrity Pickleball Tournament For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Are you ready for some… pickleball? That’s right, pickleball! “Pickled,” a celebrity pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert, is coming to CBS on Thursday, Nov. 17. The tournament will feature names like Emma Watson, Luis Guzmán, Dierks Bentley, and more as they team up and battle each other for the honor of becoming the “Pickled” champions! The proceeds of the tournament go to charity, but the laughs are yours to keep forever! You can watch “Pickled” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Pickled’

“Pickled” will also be available to stream on-demand on Paramount+. Premium+ subscribers can watch live via their local CBS station, while all other Paramount+ users can stream “Pickled” the next day.

About ‘Pickled’

Stephen Colbert’s production company Spartina, Funny Or Die, and CBS are joining forces with Comic Relief to re-ignite the magic of creating change through comedy with “Pickled,” a celebrity pickleball tournament. Calls to action during the broadcast will raise funds to support Comic Relief’s safety programs, which address the life-altering impact of homelessness, rootlessness, and lack of safety often experienced by children and families living in poverty.

Celebrity teams competing to take home the title of “Pickled” champion are:

Team “Dink Floyd” Kelly Rowland and Murray Bartlett

Kelly Rowland and Murray Bartlett Team “Party Til You Cuke”: Tig Notaro and “Mystery Player”

Tig Notaro and “Mystery Player” Team “The Paddle Snakes”: June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer

June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer Team “Take This Lob and Shove It”: Jaime Camil and Aisha Tyler Team “The Volley Ranchers”: Sugar Ray Leonard and Emma Watson

Sugar Ray Leonard and Emma Watson Team “Daniel Dae Luis”: Luis Guzmán and Daniel Dae Kim

Luis Guzmán and Daniel Dae Kim Team “Dill-I-Am”: Jimmie Allen and Max Greenfield

Jimmie Allen and Max Greenfield Team “When Harry Net Rally”: Dierks Bentley and Phil Keoghan

