 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘Pickled’ Celebrity Pickleball Tournament For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Are you ready for some… pickleball? That’s right, pickleball! “Pickled,” a celebrity pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert, is coming to CBS on Thursday, Nov. 17. The tournament will feature names like Emma Watson, Luis Guzmán, Dierks Bentley, and more as they team up and battle each other for the honor of becoming the “Pickled” champions! The proceeds of the tournament go to charity, but the laughs are yours to keep forever! You can watch “Pickled” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Pickled’

“Pickled” will also be available to stream on-demand on Paramount+. Premium+ subscribers can watch live via their local CBS station, while all other Paramount+ users can stream “Pickled” the next day.

About ‘Pickled’

Stephen Colbert’s production company Spartina, Funny Or Die, and CBS are joining forces with Comic Relief to re-ignite the magic of creating change through comedy with “Pickled,” a celebrity pickleball tournament. Calls to action during the broadcast will raise funds to support Comic Relief’s safety programs, which address the life-altering impact of homelessness, rootlessness, and lack of safety often experienced by children and families living in poverty.

Celebrity teams competing to take home the title of “Pickled” champion are:

  • Team “Dink Floyd” Kelly Rowland and Murray Bartlett
  • Team “Party Til You Cuke”: Tig Notaro and “Mystery Player”
  • Team “The Paddle Snakes”: June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer
  • Team “Take This Lob and Shove It”: Jaime Camil and Aisha Tyler
  • Team “The Volley Ranchers”: Sugar Ray Leonard and Emma Watson
  • Team “Daniel Dae Luis”: Luis Guzmán and Daniel Dae Kim
  • Team “Dill-I-Am”: Jimmie Allen and Max Greenfield
  • Team “When Harry Net Rally”: Dierks Bentley and Phil Keoghan

How to Stream ‘Pickled’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Pickled” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 'Pickled' on CBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.