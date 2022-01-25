How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Phoenix, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh puts home win streak on the line against Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (10-26-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (26-10-5, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Arizona trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Penguins have gone 12-5-2 in home games. Pittsburgh serves 6.8 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Brian Boyle leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Coyotes are 5-13-3 on the road. Arizona is the last team in the NHL averaging just 6 points per game. Clayton Keller leads them with 31 total points.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 40 total points for the Penguins, 21 goals and 19 assists. Sidney Crosby has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Keller leads the Coyotes with 15 goals and has 31 points. Johan Larsson has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper-body).

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: out (covid-19), Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out (health protocols).