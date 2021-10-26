How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Tampa, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Preview: Stamkos, Lightning to play Penguins in Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-3-1, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-0-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins +124, Lightning -146; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall with a 22-4-2 record at home a season ago. The Penguins scored 36 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall and 15-10-3 on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 180 total goals last season while collecting 299 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Pittsburgh won 6-2.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols), Mark Friedman: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).