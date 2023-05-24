How to Watch ‘Platonic’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ever have that friend that you do absolutely everything with, to the point where people begin to wonder if there’s really something more than friendship going on? Then you’ll definitely identify with the new comedy “Platonic,” coming to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 24. The series stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as two former best buds, who reconnect and discover their friendship may be awesome, but it isn’t always the most functional. You can watch Platonic: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Platonic’ Series Premiere

“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. They’re cautious at first, but soon realize that they’re both the same people who were drawn to each other years ago, and their friendship blossoms once again.

The duo’s relationship becomes all consuming - and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. Coming together again reverts the pair to who they were in their younger years, when their friendship was a series of one chaotic and hysterical mishap after another.

In addition to Rogen and Byrne, the ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo. The half-hour comedy is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

