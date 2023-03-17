If you’ve been missing “Power Book II: Ghost,” there’s fantastic news for you. The series is gearing up to debut its third season on Starz on Friday, March 17. This season is filled with new twists and turns as Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to level up or get taken down. Still recovering from the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t have much peace as new problems and new questions arise. You can watch the Season 3 Premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost” with a STARZ subscription for just $3 per month.

How to Watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Premiere

The Season 3 Premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost” on the STARZ on-demand app will be available as soon as it premieres on TV.

About ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new threat interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children - and the business - in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

How to Stream ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services