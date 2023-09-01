How to Watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere

From dodging death to avenging it, Tommy Egan is back in power on his Chicago turf for Season 2 of the acclaimed STARZ series “ Power Book IV: Force .” They say if you want to test a man’s character, give him power, and this season, Tommy’s character will be tested more than ever as he makes a play to become the sole drug distributor in Chicago, forming new alliances and competitors along the way as Tommy decides how much he is willing to sacrifice to become the city’s kingpin. “Force” returns this Friday, Sept. 1 on linear, streaming, and on-demand platforms. You can watch with a subscription to STARZ .

About ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere

“Power Book IV: Force” is back this week at STARZ for an electric, can’t-be-missed second season!

A sequel to its parent series “Power,” “Force” stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, the convicted drug dealer well-known across the “Power” universe. While planning to head to the West Coast with New York thinking him dead, Tommy takes a pit stop in Chicago where he discovers family and decides to make the Windy City his new base of operations, renewing old alliances and forming new ones.

In Season 2, Tommy will make his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in the Windy City, against all odds and with a lot at risk, as he now has blood relations back in the picture. With the Flynn organization weakened and the CBI split down the middle, he and Diamond (played by Isaac Keys) must maintain their edge over Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). But Tommy, always a man on a mission, will capitalize on another rivalry that sets off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition. Fighting against “men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel,” Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne.

“Force” stars Sikora as Tommy, Keys as Diamond Sampson, Lili Simmons as Claudia Flynn, Shane Harpe as Vic Flynn, Lofton as Jenard Sampson, Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as Miguel Garcia, Miriam A. Hymanas U.S. Attorney Stacy Marks, Adrienne Walker as Shanti “Showstopper” Page, Anthony Fleming III as JP, Lucien Cambric as D-Mac, and Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn.

“Power Book IV: Force” is the third series in the “Power” franchise, following “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” “Ghost” follows Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr. reprising his role from the parent series) as he navigates his new life as he works to shed his father’s legacy and save his family. As he gets involved with the cutthroat Tejada family, he must balance his drug operations with his education, love life, family, and mounting pressure from franchise antagonist Cooper Saxe. The sequel was recently renewed for a fourth season on STARZ.

The prequel spinoff “Raising Kanan,” which earlier this week announced its third season will premiere later this year on Dec. 1, is set in the 1990s and chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark (played in the parent series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) as he joins the drug game. Mekai Curtis plays the role in “Raising Kanan.”

Each of the individual “books” in the expanded franchise have consistently been some of STARZ’s most watched and most acclaimed series, and “Force” is no exception, currently holding a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatomater.

Can you watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What is the ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

STARZ will begin airing Season 2 of “Power Book IV: Force” on Friday, Sept. 1 with weekly episode releases through Nov. 3. It will be available to stream on the STARZ app, streaming, and on-demand platforms beginning at midnight E.T. On linear TV, it will debut at 8 p.m. E.T. in the United States and Canada.

Episode 1 : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Episode 2 : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Episode 3 : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Episode 4 : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Episode 5: Friday, Sept. 29 Episode 6 : Friday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 6 Episode 7 : Friday, Oct. 13

: Friday, Oct. 13 Episode 8 : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Episode 9 : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Episode 10: Friday, Nov. 3

What devices can you use to stream ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer