Hulu Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

How to Watch ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ Documentary for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

In a new two-part documentary, actress, model, and author Brooke Shields tells another side of her story. “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” revisits her upbringing in the spotlight, beginning when she was just 11 months old. It also examines how she was seen as just a “pretty girl” and heavily sexualized in the media from the time she was just a child. The two episodes drop on Hulu on Monday, April 3. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Documentary

About 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Documentary

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” explores the actress’ rise to fame with her modeling debut when she was not even a year old. With her mom Teri Shields as her manager, she modeled for years before she landed her role in “Pretty Baby” at the age of 12. She went on to model for Calvin Klein Jeans and landed roles in “Blue Lagoon,” “Endless Love,” and other films.

The two-part docuseries tells her full origin story and offers a look at her rise to fame, the hyper-sexualization she was a victim of, and more. All of the details come to light through a series of interviews and archival footage.

Her story continues as an adult after Shields has remained in the spotlight and has continued to propel herself to success. However, she’s dealt with her own battles when it comes to finding her value and believing in herself.

Can you watch 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Documentary for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ Documentary on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Documentary?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Documentary Trailer

