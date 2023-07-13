How to Watch ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Nearly eight years after it called wrap, “Project Greenlight” is back! Newly named “Project Greenlight: New Generation,” the documentary series will premiere on Max this Thursday, July 13, 2023. Now under the producing power and tutelage of multihyphenate Issa Rae (“ Insecure ”), audiences will get a look at the filmmaking process as first-time filmmakers get a chance to bring their dreams to feature-length reality. “Project Greenlight: New Generation” will debut its eight-episode Season 1 on July 13. You can watch Project Greenlight: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere

Now produced by “Insecure” creator/star Issa Rae, the reboot of “Project Greenlit” will offer a window into the filmmaking process by following a group of diverse, up-and-coming talented female filmmakers who, under Rae’s guidance, will direct their first feature-length films. Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood will also serve as mentors throughout the season.

The season follows director Meko Winbush’s experience directing her first feature film, “Gray Matter,” which will also be available to watch via Max the same day, Thursday, July 13. In it, Aurora (played by Mia Isaac), who has known her whole life that she and her mother, Ayla (Jessica Frances Dukes) have superhuman abilities that also make them dangerous, will discover if her mother was speaking the truth on one fateful and fatal night.

The original “Project Greenlight” ran for four seasons at HBO (Seasons 1-2, 4) and Bravo (Season 3) between 2001-2015 and led to the production of four debut features: Pete Jones’s “Stolen Summer”; Erica Beeney, Kyle Rankin and Efram Potelle’s “The Battle of Shaker Heights”; and Marcus Dunstan, Patrick Melton, and John Gulager’s “Feast.”

The eight-episode first season of “Project Greenlight: New Generation” will premiere on Max on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Can you watch 'Project Greenlight' 2023 Reboot Premiere for free?

Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

'Project Greenlight' 2023 Reboot Premiere Schedule

Max will be airing its premiere of "Project Greenlight: New Generation" on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

-Episode 1: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Can you watch 'Project Greenlight' 2023 Reboot Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Project Greenlight: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Project Greenlight' 2023 Reboot Premiere?

You can watch Project Greenlight: Season 1 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

