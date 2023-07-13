 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Nearly eight years after it called wrap, “Project Greenlight” is back! Newly named “Project Greenlight: New Generation,” the documentary series will premiere on Max this Thursday, July 13, 2023. Now under the producing power and tutelage of multihyphenate Issa Rae (“Insecure”), audiences will get a look at the filmmaking process as first-time filmmakers get a chance to bring their dreams to feature-length reality. “Project Greenlight: New Generation” will debut its eight-episode Season 1 on July 13. You can watch Project Greenlight: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere

About ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere

Now produced by “Insecure” creator/star Issa Rae, the reboot of “Project Greenlit” will offer a window into the filmmaking process by following a group of diverse, up-and-coming talented female filmmakers who, under Rae’s guidance, will direct their first feature-length films. Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood will also serve as mentors throughout the season.

The season follows director Meko Winbush’s experience directing her first feature film, “Gray Matter,” which will also be available to watch via Max the same day, Thursday, July 13. In it, Aurora (played by Mia Isaac), who has known her whole life that she and her mother, Ayla (Jessica Frances Dukes) have superhuman abilities that also make them dangerous, will discover if her mother was speaking the truth on one fateful and fatal night.

The original “Project Greenlight” ran for four seasons at HBO (Seasons 1-2, 4) and Bravo (Season 3) between 2001-2015 and led to the production of four debut features: Pete Jones’s “Stolen Summer”; Erica Beeney, Kyle Rankin and Efram Potelle’s “The Battle of Shaker Heights”; and Marcus Dunstan, Patrick Melton, and John Gulager’s “Feast.”

The eight-episode first season of “Project Greenlight: New Generation” will premiere on Max on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Can you watch ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere for free?

Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Project Greenlight: Season 1 on Max.

‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere Schedule

Max will be airing its premiere of “Project Greenlight: New Generation” on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

-Episode 1: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 2: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 3: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 4: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 5: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 6: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 7: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 8: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Can you watch ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Project Greenlight: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere?

You can watch Project Greenlight: Season 1 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

‘Project Greenlight’ 2023 Reboot Premiere Trailer

  • Project Greenlight: Season 1

    July 13, 2023

    Season one pulls back the curtain on the filmmaking process from start to finish, offering a unique, 360-look into director Meko Winbush’s experience as she directs her first feature film, Gray Matter.

  • 7-Day Trial
    Max via amazon.com

    Max

    Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.

    Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.

    All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

    You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99+ / month
    Max via amazon.com

    Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

