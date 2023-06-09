How to Watch ‘Project Runway All-Stars’ Season Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

About 'Project Runway All-Stars' Season Premiere

“Project Runway All-Stars” Season 20 features a dazzling lineup of aspiring designers hoping to take advantage of an incredible second chance. The contestants were MVPs in previous seasons of the franchise. If they manage to walk away victorious this time around, they’ll be taking home a whopping $250,000. In addition, they’ll get a spread in Elle magazine and a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America). Who’s looking to take home a much-desired win?

For the past few seasons, prior “Project Runway” champion Christian Siriano has served as a mentor and will do the same this time. Judging the contestants and their creations are Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. This season also features an impressive lineup of guest judges, from actors to designers. They include Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon, Lena Waithe, Law Roach, Jennie Garth, Paulina Porizkova, Sergio Hudson, Julia Fox, Willy Chavarria, Kate Chastain, Luann de Lesseps, Batsheva Hay, Colman Domingo, and Steven Kolb.

Who is competing on ‘Project Runway All-Stars’ Season 20?

Nora Pagel (Season 1)

Kara Saun (Season 1)

Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie (Season 3)

Rami Kashou (Season 4)

Korto Momolu (Season 5)

Mila Hermanovski (Season 7)

Viktor Luna (Season 9 and “All-Stars” Season 3) Fabio Costa (Season 10)

Laurence Base (Season 15)

Bishme Cromartie (Season 17)

Hester Sunshine (Season 17)

Brittany Allen (Season 18)

Prajjé Oscar Jean- Baptiste (Season 19)

Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19)

Can you watch 'Project Runway All-Stars' Season Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Project Runway All-Stars’ Season Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the 'Project Runway All-Stars' Season Premiere episode schedule?

On Thursday, June 15, the first two episodes of “Project Runway All-Stars” Season 20 premieres on Bravo. After that, one new episode airs weekly on Thursdays.

What devices can you use to stream 'Project Runway All-Stars' Season Premiere?

You can watch Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

In addition to airing on Bravo, new episodes are available to stream on-demand on Peacock on Fridays.

'Project Runway All-Stars' Season Premiere Trailer