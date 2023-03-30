How to Watch ‘Prom Pact’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Prom Pact’

In “Prom Pact,” both Mandy and Ben are outsiders and aren’t interested in prom the same way their classmates are. Mandy is grinding away, hoping to get into Harvard after being placed on a waitlist. However, she discovers a recommendation letter is one of the only ways for her to stand a chance. The senior crafts a plan to get a phenomenal letter of recommendation from her fellow classmate Graham Lansing’s father. His dad graduated from Harvard himself and holds a prestigious role as a senator.

To make it happen, Mandy offers to tutor Graham, hoping to get closer to his family and make this vital connection. She later discovers that everything is not as it seems. She learns that Graham is much different from the jock she thought he was. Plus, she realizes that there might be more to life than going to Harvard. What does Mandy’s future hold after she has a change of heart?

“Prom Pact” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim, Blake Draper, Monique Green, Margaret Cho, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, Chelah Horsdal, and David S. Jung.

Can you watch ‘Prom Pact’ for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Disney Channel as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Prom Pact’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Prom Pact’?

You can watch Disney Channel on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Beginning on Friday, March 31, you can watch “Prom Pact” on-demand on Disney+.

