How to Watch ‘Promised Land’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

While “Promised Land” was removed from the ABC primetime schedule after just five episodes, the drama has moved over to Hulu and will finish its 10-episode run when the finale premieres on Tuesday, March 29. You can stream the ABC show with a 30-day free trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Promised Land’

About ‘Promised Land’

“Promised Land” is about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in Sonoma Valley, Cali. The show originally released on ABC on Jan. 24, 2022. The episodes that appeared on the network were released on Hulu on March 1.

An ABC insider told TheWrap, “‘Promised Land’ is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud. We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”

The ABC spokesperson added, “We are continuing to pursue an audience-first approach in an effort to make sure that all of our shows find the right audience, regardless of platform — and this move aligns with our company strategy that there is a home for every show.”

The series stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.