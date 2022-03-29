How to Watch ‘Promised Land’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
While “Promised Land” was removed from the ABC primetime schedule after just five episodes, the drama has moved over to Hulu and will finish its 10-episode run when the finale premieres on Tuesday, March 29. You can stream the ABC show with a 30-day free trial to Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Promised Land’
- When: Tuesday, March 29
- Where: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Hulu
About ‘Promised Land’
“Promised Land” is about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in Sonoma Valley, Cali. The show originally released on ABC on Jan. 24, 2022. The episodes that appeared on the network were released on Hulu on March 1.
An ABC insider told TheWrap, “‘Promised Land’ is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud. We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”
The ABC spokesperson added, “We are continuing to pursue an audience-first approach in an effort to make sure that all of our shows find the right audience, regardless of platform — and this move aligns with our company strategy that there is a home for every show.”
The series stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.
Promised Land
An epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.