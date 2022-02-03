How to Watch ‘Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Olympian Gus Kenworthy joins “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games” as guest judge as five amateaur dog trainers battle it out in three rounds of competition. Arguably the cutest and fluffiest athletes will perform their best tricks for the bronze, silver and gold. Watch on discovery+ on Thursday, February 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.
How to Watch ‘Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games’ Premiere
- When: Thursday, February 3
- Stream: discovery+
About ‘Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games’
This all-new special features five talented teams who face off to see who will be named the top canine athlete. Hosted by Kym Whitley, trainers and dogs will compete in three rounds of challenges which includes a round of impressive tricks as well as speed and agility. The three best teams will move on to the final round and compete for the ultimate top dog prize of $5,000 to donate to their favorite animal charity.
There will be a panel of expert judges such as international trick dog trainer Sara Carson, professional dog trainer Travis Brorsen, and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.
