How to Watch ‘Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Olympian Gus Kenworthy joins “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games” as guest judge as five amateaur dog trainers battle it out in three rounds of competition. Arguably the cutest and fluffiest athletes will perform their best tricks for the bronze, silver and gold. Watch on discovery+ on Thursday, February 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

How to Watch ‘Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games’ Premiere

About ‘Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games’

This all-new special features five talented teams who face off to see who will be named the top canine athlete. Hosted by Kym Whitley, trainers and dogs will compete in three rounds of challenges which includes a round of impressive tricks as well as speed and agility. The three best teams will move on to the final round and compete for the ultimate top dog prize of $5,000 to donate to their favorite animal charity.

There will be a panel of expert judges such as international trick dog trainer Sara Carson, professional dog trainer Travis Brorsen, and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

