How to Watch ‘Puppy Bowl XVIII’ with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg host the 18th annual Puppy Bowl on discovery+ and Animal Planet Sunday, February 13 at 2 PM ET. Team Ruff faces off against Team Fluff, with one team claiming the Lombarky trophy at the end.

How to Watch Puppy Bowl XVIII

You can also stream it on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

About Puppy Bowl XVIII

The Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable dogs, and will feature Adoptable Pop segments hosted by Dan Schachner, who doubles as game “rufferee.” 118 puppies from 67 shelters will be featured.

A day before Valentine’s Day, Puppy Bowl XVIII will broadcast before the big game with segments like Inside the Bowl, Where Are They Now, and From Puppy Bowl with Love which highlights the most loving and endearing past moments of Puppy Bowl. From “fuzzy faced kisses” to “sideline snoozers” and water bowl splashing. During halftime, there will be a Kitty Half-Time Show.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com
