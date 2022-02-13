How to Watch ‘Puppy Bowl XVIII’ with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg host the 18th annual Puppy Bowl on discovery+ and Animal Planet Sunday, February 13 at 2 PM ET. Team Ruff faces off against Team Fluff, with one team claiming the Lombarky trophy at the end.

How to Watch Puppy Bowl XVIII

When: Sunday, February 13 at 2 PM ET

TV: Animal Planet

About Puppy Bowl XVIII

The Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable dogs, and will feature Adoptable Pop segments hosted by Dan Schachner, who doubles as game “rufferee.” 118 puppies from 67 shelters will be featured.

A day before Valentine’s Day, Puppy Bowl XVIII will broadcast before the big game with segments like Inside the Bowl, Where Are They Now, and From Puppy Bowl with Love which highlights the most loving and endearing past moments of Puppy Bowl. From “fuzzy faced kisses” to “sideline snoozers” and water bowl splashing. During halftime, there will be a Kitty Half-Time Show.

