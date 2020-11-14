How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern on Big Ten Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST, the Purdue Boilermakers face the #23 Northwestern Wildcats from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

