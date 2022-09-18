 Skip to Content
How to Watch BBC’s Coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Service Live Online on September 19th, 2022

Jason Gurwin

After a remarkable life, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th, 2022. The elaborate funeral for the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey before a procession to her laying place at Windsor Castle. The are a number of ways to watch the proceedings, including BBC’s coverage which will air on both BBC World News, BBC America, and simulcast on PBS. You can watch the coverage with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

While coverage will start at 3am ET on BBC, the proceedings will begin at 5:44 am ET where the Royal Navy will bring Queen Elizabeth II at her resting place of Westminster hall to Westminster Abbey.

Following her death at Balmoral Castle, after being transported to Buckingham Palace, there was a procession to Westminster Hall, where she was remained lying in state for four days. Monday’s events will be the procession to her official funeral at Westminster Abbey. Following that, there will be a procession to Wellington Arch, followed by St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. At the Chapel there will be a final service for the Queen.

In the U.S., BBC will cover the full events, along with many other news stations. BBC’s coverage will be available on BBC America, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, along with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The coverage will also be simulcast on BBC World News and PBS affiliate across the country.

How to Stream Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on BBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and Philo.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
BBC America-
BBC World News≥ $104.99^
$2.99		-^
$6		^
$6
PBS-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: BBC America, BBC World News, and PBS + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BBC America, BBC World News, and PBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BBC America + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $2.99 News Plus
Includes: BBC World News

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: BBC America + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: BBC World News

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BBC America and BBC World News + 18 Top Cable Channels

