How to Watch “Race for the Championship” Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Get a behind-the-scenes look at all your favorite NASCAR drivers with “Race for the Championship,” USA Network’s answer to F1’s “Drive to Survive” on Netflix. Viewers will get a peek behind the curtain of just what it takes to win while maintaining personal relationships and good mental health. “Race for the Championship” premieres this Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “Race for the Championship” Live for Free Without Cable

When: Premieres Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About “Race for the Championship”

Documenting the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart, and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other - with a new car, new tracks, and new challenges - for their chance to make history.

The series will feature past champions such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski, along with drivers looking to make an impact in the early days of their NASCAR Cup careers, like Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and more.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs. The 10-week NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

How to Stream Race for the Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Race for the Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options