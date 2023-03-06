How to Watch ‘Rain Dogs’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Not every HBO original series needs to be as big and bold as “House of the Dragon” or “The Last of Us.” “Rain Dogs,” the new series arriving on HBO and HBO Max that premieres on Monday, March 6 may not take place in the apocalypse or a world teeming with dragons, but the British dark comedy promises a story that is simultaneously heartbreaking and heartwarming as a single mother fights to give her daughter a better life. Check out the drama on HBO and HBO Max beginning on Monday, March 6. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Rain Dogs’ Series Premiere

The series is described as an unconventional love story between a working-class single mum, her young daughter, and a privileged gay man. “Rain Dogs” chronicles the life of Costello Jones, a devoted mother who wants more for her precocious young daughter, Iris.

As she hustles to survive, Costello leans on Selby, Iris’ pseudo father (and Costello’s pseudo soulmate), and Gloria, the duo’s loyal yet chaotic godmother/best friend – together forming a makeshift swaggerous family bound by a complex but deep-rooted love and defiance towards a system built against them. The series explores a dysfunctional family on the fringes of society, attempting to go straight in a crooked world.

The series stars Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Fleur Tashjian, and Adrian Edmondson. Season 1 will have eight episodes beginning on Monday, March 6.

