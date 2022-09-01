How to Watch ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 1 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
The first season of Issa Rae’s latest project, “Rap Sh!t” is coming to an end. The comedy series’ inaugural season features a total of eight episodes. Don’t miss the final episode, which drops on HBO Max on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. You can stream the “Rap Sh!t” Season 1 finale with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Rap Sh!t’ Premiere
- When: Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘Rap Sh!t’
“Rap Sh!t” is set in Miami, Florida, and follows Shawna Clarke and Mia Knight, played by Aida Osman and KaMillion. The two women were friends in high school but drifted apart. As adults, they reunite and decide they are up for the challenge of creating a rap group of their own. The series follows them as they begin their rap careers while trying to stay true to who they are.
In the seventh episode, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 25, Shawna and Mia prepared for a huge gig at NBA star James Harden’s mansion. They were also each making strides in their own romantic relationships.
The rest of the story unfolds in the Season 1 finale this week. “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 seems likely and due to tax cuts, it will be set in California rather than Florida. A release date for the new season has not yet been announced.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Rap Sh!t.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”Sign Up