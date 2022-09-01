How to Watch ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 1 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The first season of Issa Rae’s latest project, “Rap Sh!t” is coming to an end. The comedy series’ inaugural season features a total of eight episodes. Don’t miss the final episode, which drops on HBO Max on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. You can stream the “Rap Sh!t” Season 1 finale with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Rap Sh!t’ Premiere

When: Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET TV: HBO Max

HBO Max

About ‘Rap Sh!t’

“Rap Sh!t” is set in Miami, Florida, and follows Shawna Clarke and Mia Knight, played by Aida Osman and KaMillion. The two women were friends in high school but drifted apart. As adults, they reunite and decide they are up for the challenge of creating a rap group of their own. The series follows them as they begin their rap careers while trying to stay true to who they are.

In the seventh episode, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 25, Shawna and Mia prepared for a huge gig at NBA star James Harden’s mansion. They were also each making strides in their own romantic relationships.

The rest of the story unfolds in the Season 1 finale this week. “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 seems likely and due to tax cuts, it will be set in California rather than Florida. A release date for the new season has not yet been announced.

