How to Watch ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A new docuseries is coming exclusively to Hulu, highlighting the hip-hop genre. “RapCaviar Presents” examines the provocative issues addressed by some of the stars of the music industry, as well as the impact of rap on today’s culture. The docuseries gives many big names and rising stars a platform to discuss these issues, their personal stories, and their careers. “RapCaviar Presents” was inspired by the Spotify playlist of the same name. The series drops on Hulu on Thursday, March 30. You can watch RapCaviar Presents: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere
“RapCaviar Presents” looks at the culture of hip-hop and its connections to current events in pop culture and the world. Viewers will hear the perspectives of popular artists who have experienced these issues firsthand and have made their mark on the genre. The final installment in the docuseries looks at American law enforcement and its connection to hip-hop.
The episode titles are as follows:
Episode 1: Tyler, The Creator - Breaking The Mold
Episode 2: City Girls - Money, Power & Respect
Episode 3: Roddy Ricch - The Gift and The Curse
Episode 4: Polo G - Through The Storm
Episode 5: Coi Leray - Hate Me Now
Episode 6: Rhyme and Punishment
The series features a range of talented hip-hop artists and icons, including Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Pharrell Williams, Jasper Dolphin, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Polo G, The Game, and G Herbo. Coi Leray, Cardi B., Doja Cat, Glorilla, Bobby Shmurda, Fivio Foreign, Maino, and Killer Mike also appear.
Can you watch ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere for free?
Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch RapCaviar Presents: Season 1 on Hulu.
‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere Schedule
All six episodes drop simultaneously on Thursday, March 30, so you can binge-watch the series if you’d like to.
Can you watch ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download RapCaviar Presents: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere?
You can watch RapCaviar Presents: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere Trailer
RapCaviar Presents: Season 1March 30, 2023
It goes through some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of the hip hop visionaries currently who rule the charts and influence our culture.
