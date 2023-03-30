How to Watch ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new docuseries is coming exclusively to Hulu , highlighting the hip-hop genre. “ RapCaviar Presents ” examines the provocative issues addressed by some of the stars of the music industry, as well as the impact of rap on today’s culture. The docuseries gives many big names and rising stars a platform to discuss these issues, their personal stories, and their careers. “RapCaviar Presents” was inspired by the Spotify playlist of the same name. The series drops on Hulu on Thursday, March 30. You can watch RapCaviar Presents: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Series Premiere

“RapCaviar Presents” looks at the culture of hip-hop and its connections to current events in pop culture and the world. Viewers will hear the perspectives of popular artists who have experienced these issues firsthand and have made their mark on the genre. The final installment in the docuseries looks at American law enforcement and its connection to hip-hop.

The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1: Tyler, The Creator - Breaking The Mold

Episode 2: City Girls - Money, Power & Respect

Episode 3: Roddy Ricch - The Gift and The Curse

Episode 4: Polo G - Through The Storm

Episode 5: Coi Leray - Hate Me Now

Episode 6: Rhyme and Punishment

The series features a range of talented hip-hop artists and icons, including Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Pharrell Williams, Jasper Dolphin, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Polo G, The Game, and G Herbo. Coi Leray, Cardi B., Doja Cat, Glorilla, Bobby Shmurda, Fivio Foreign, Maino, and Killer Mike also appear.

All six episodes drop simultaneously on Thursday, March 30, so you can binge-watch the series if you’d like to.

