Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime

How to Watch ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Though “Ray Donovan” the series came to an end in 2020, the story continues with “Ray Donovan: The Movie”. The next chapter in Ray’s life premieres on Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Showtime.

How to Watch ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’

When: Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
TV: Showtime
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Showtime.

About ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” is an American crime drama that picks up where season 7 of the series ended. It all begins with Mickey in the wind, while Ray sets out to find him and stop him before it’s too late.

The film focuses on the Donovan family’s legacy, where they’ve been, and where they’re going next. The family’s love for each other motivates them to fight back against their violent childhoods and encourages them to head back to Boston. Also in the movie, audiences will get a better look at everything that has already happened – the fallout, the Donovan and Sullivan fight, Ray and Mickey’s past, and more.

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” stars Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight, alongside Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Katherine Moennig, and Kerry Condon.

How to Stream ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Ray Donovan: The Movie” premiere live on Showtime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Showtime$139.99^
$11		^
$11		-^
$10		^
$10		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $10 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $139.99
Includes: Showtime + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

