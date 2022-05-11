 Skip to Content
Bravo The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

How to Watch ‘Real House Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12 Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Aubrey Chorpenning

The 90210 ladies return for another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Season 12 promises even more of the fashion, tears, and drama that fans have enjoyed for years. The new season kicks off on Bravo on Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Episodes will become available to stream on Peacock the following day.

About ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

You will see many of your favorite housewives in the new season and a few new faces will be joining their crew as well. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are back with all-new drama. These ladies open up about their personal lives and reveal what’s going on behind the scenes like they never have before.

New housewife Diana Jenkins makes an appearance this season as well. Plus, friends Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino will be tagging along too.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 premiere live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Get a Peek at What's Ahead in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12:

