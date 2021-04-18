 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Finale on April 18 Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 13 drama is slowly wrapping. There are a few loose ends to tie up in the season finale, which airs on Sunday, April 18 on Bravo. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 13 Finale

When: Sunday, April 18 at 8/7c
TV: Bravo
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In an exclusive Bravo Insider clip, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill discuss what’s next for them. They got married in 2020, and their wedding aired on the show in March during Season 13. In the clip, Cynthia gives an update and shares her feelings, saying, “I’m just happy that whatever we decide to do together, it’s gonna be in Atlanta. It’s just God and the universe working it out.”

The season finale will also feature Kandi Burruss receiving a major honor, which hasn’t been revealed yet. Drew Sidora’s 9-year-old son Josiah has been faced with a big decision since he learned about his biological father. In the March 21 episode of the show, when Drew asked Josiah if he wanted to meet his father, he responded with a “maybe.” The teaser for the finale features Josiah getting ready to meet his dad.

You don’t want to miss the season finale! Be sure to tune in to see Kandi’s special honor, Drew’s son Josiah preparing for a big moment, what’s ahead for Cynthia and Mike, and so much more.

How to Stream “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 13 finale live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 13 Reunion Teaser

