Real Husbands of Hollywood

How to Watch ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems’ Premiere Live for Free Online

Aubrey Chorpenning

Your favorite “Real Husbands of Hollywood” guys are back for a new, limited series on BET+. “Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” features a group of famous husbands and their antics returning six years after the show last aired. The limited series is available to stream beginning Thursday, February 10. You can watch it on BET+, which isa available with a 7-Day Free Trial through Prime Video Channels.

How to Watch ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems’

About ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems’

Kevin is the star of the show, but he’s also joined by a group of other Hollywood husbands, including Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, and Robin Thicke. The guys all play fictional characters based on their real personalities. Together, they deliver lots of laughs with their hilarious antics.

Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long are a part of the cast once again. Viewers can also look forward to getting to know a couple of new faces, including Michele Weaver and Angela Rye. Plus, many of Kevin’s friends will appear on the show as celebrity guest stars. The first trailer revealed a handful of special guests, like Tiffany Haddish, Dr. Phil, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

How Much Does BET+ Cost?

After a 7-Day Free Trial, BET+ costs $9.99 per month.

On What Devices Can I Stream BET+?

BET+ is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, and Android.

