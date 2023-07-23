How to Watch Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Live Without Cable

Are you such a big fan of the beautiful game that even the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup isn’t enough soccer for you? If so, head over to ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Sunday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET as AC Milan gets set to face Real Madrid. It’s a friendly match, but it will still pit two of Europe’s soccer powerhouses against each other as they tune up for the season. You can watch Real Madrid vs. AC Milan with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

About Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

Milan has already played one exhibition game this year, a 6-0 pasting of Lumezzane. Christian Pulisic, Tijani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Luka Romero are the biggest additions to the team so far this year. Milan is looking to bounce back from a disappointing fourth-place finish in its home league Serie A.

Real Madrid has not yet played an exhibition match so far this season. The squad is coached by Carlo Ancelotti and has been busy on the transfer market lately, with Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and several other high-profile players coming to the squad. Both squads reached the semifinals in the UEFA Champions League last year, and both are looking to build on those campaigns this year.

