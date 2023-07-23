 Skip to Content
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Live Without Cable

David Satin

Are you such a big fan of the beautiful game that even the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup isn’t enough soccer for you? If so, head over to ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Sunday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET as AC Milan gets set to face Real Madrid. It’s a friendly match, but it will still pit two of Europe’s soccer powerhouses against each other as they tune up for the season. You can watch Real Madrid vs. AC Milan with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

You can also stream Real Madrid vs. AC Milan live on ESPN+.

About Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

Milan has already played one exhibition game this year, a 6-0 pasting of Lumezzane. Christian Pulisic, Tijani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Luka Romero are the biggest additions to the team so far this year. Milan is looking to bounce back from a disappointing fourth-place finish in its home league Serie A.

Real Madrid has not yet played an exhibition match so far this season. The squad is coached by Carlo Ancelotti and has been busy on the transfer market lately, with Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and several other high-profile players coming to the squad. Both squads reached the semifinals in the UEFA Champions League last year, and both are looking to build on those campaigns this year.

How to Stream Real Madrid vs. AC Milan on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Real Madrid vs. AC Milan using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN+-------
ESPN Deportes-^
$5		-^
$6		---

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: ESPN Deportes

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Real Madrid Coach Discuss New System

