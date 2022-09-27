How to Watch ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“The truth belongs to those who twist it.” That’s the tagline of Hulu’s newest legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” which debuts Tuesday, Sept. 27. The show centers on main character Jax Stewart, an L.A. criminal defense attorney who fiercely bucks the justice system through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics, all while trying to deal with a failing marriage and the pitfalls of motherhood. You can catch all of the drama with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About ‘Reasonable Doubt’

In “Reasonable Doubt,” it’s fair to say that people judge Jax Stewart for a reason. Everyone from her clients to her colleagues questions her ethics, her judgment, and her interpretations of the law. Everyone has a critique of the way that Jax Stewart does her job… until they’re the ones in trouble. Then they see Jax for what she truly is: the most brilliant and capable lawyer in Los Angeles, who will stop at nothing for her clients and will buck the justice system at every opportunity.

“Reasonable Doubt” is the first scripted drama from Disney’s Onyx Collective, an initiative to create “culturally specific, wildly entertaining content.” Onyx Collective’s production standard ensures that each episode of “Reasonable Doubt” is directed by Black directors and written by an all-Black writers’ room.

Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as the aforementioned Jax, while Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and child actors TJ Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode round out the cast.

