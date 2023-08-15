How to Watch ‘Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Sixty-five years ago, Elvis Presley, with help from director Steve Binder, defied The King’s manager Colonel Tom Parker and appeared on NBC to mount his comeback, an event that changed TV and music history forever. Now, the comeback special is getting a documentary special of its own at Paramount+ : “Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback” will come to the platform on Tuesday, Aug. 15, tracking the behind-the-scenes details and aftermath of the night the King came back to fame. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback'

The documentary special “Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback” tells the true story of Presley and director Steve Binder, who teamed up to defy manager Colonel Tom Parker and created Presley’s 1968 NBC comeback special. The historic event brought in nearly half of the entire TV-watching audience as they tuned in to see Presley in a performance that reinvigorated his career and changed the pop-culture landscape forever.

Featuring interviews with experts and in-person witnesses, as well as cover performances of Elvis classics from contemporary musicians such as Darius Rucker, Maffio, and more, the feature-length documentary will reveal what really happened behind the scenes of the most-watched television event of the year and what came in the aftermath.

