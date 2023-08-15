 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Sixty-five years ago, Elvis Presley, with help from director Steve Binder, defied The King’s manager Colonel Tom Parker and appeared on NBC to mount his comeback, an event that changed TV and music history forever. Now, the comeback special is getting a documentary special of its own at Paramount+: “Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback” will come to the platform on Tuesday, Aug. 15, tracking the behind-the-scenes details and aftermath of the night the King came back to fame. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback'

About 'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback'

The documentary special “Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback” tells the true story of Presley and director Steve Binder, who teamed up to defy manager Colonel Tom Parker and created Presley’s 1968 NBC comeback special. The historic event brought in nearly half of the entire TV-watching audience as they tuned in to see Presley in a performance that reinvigorated his career and changed the pop-culture landscape forever.

Featuring interviews with experts and in-person witnesses, as well as cover performances of Elvis classics from contemporary musicians such as Darius Rucker, Maffio, and more, the feature-length documentary will reveal what really happened behind the scenes of the most-watched television event of the year and what came in the aftermath.

Can you watch 'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback' for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback’ on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback'?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback' Trailer

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

