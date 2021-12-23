How to Watch ‘Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Follow the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they find themselves stuck at a QAnon convention at sea. The new special “Reno 911!” will premiere on Thursday, December 23 exclusively on Paramount+. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+.
How to Watch ‘Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon” Premiere
- When: Thursday, December 23
- Where: Paramount+
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+
About ‘Reno 911!’
The Comedy Central television series features the “courageous” men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department who give you the 411 on how to keep Reno, Nevada in check.
The special surrounds the deputies on a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies. However, when they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, they have to find a way to escape. Another curveball is thrown when they discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.
“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon” stars the original Emmy(R)-nominated “Reno 911!” cast, such as Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts.
