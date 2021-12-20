How to Watch the ‘Reopening Night’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
As New York City slowly puts itself back together again, the Public Theater reappears into the spotlight with a new all-black production of “Merry Wives.” The documentary “Reopening Night” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the theater coming back to the stage. It will air on Monday, December 20 on HBO Max. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Reopening Night’
- When: Monday, December 20
- Where: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
About ‘Reopening Night’
This original documentary will examine the Black experience in theater with interview footage of the cast, the playwright, stage director Saheem Ali, the Public’s artistic director Oskar Eustis, set designer Beowulf Boritt, musician Farai Malianga, assistant director Abigail Jean-Baptiste, among other artists.
It will also explore how the The Public Theater faced a number of hurdles as they return to the stage in the midst of COVID-19 with a celebration of Black joy with the production of a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s play. In all its 67 years of operation, Free Shakespeare in the Park has never once shut down. The pandemic was the first time it ever happened and the Public Theater were determined to bring the beating heart of New York City’s cultural scene back to life. New Yorkers will show the world that despite everything, art will always survive.
The documentary is executive produced by Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz; produced by Meghan Schale; co-produced by Sasha Gay-Lewis, and the HBO senior producer, Sara Rodriguez, with executive producers, Nancy Abraham, and Lisa Heller.